Glenwood man uses children’s birthdays to win $400K lottery prize

A Glenwood man won a $400,000 lottery prize after using his children’s birthdays as numbers.

Ramone Houston’s Lucky Day Lotto ticket matched all five numbers in the Oct. 14 midday drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery. He bought the ticket at Go Food & Liquor, 2746 Chicago Road in Chicago Heights, which will receive a bonus of $4,000, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the ticket.

Houston plans to use the windfall to buy a new house, the lottery said.