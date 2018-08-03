No kidding: Dozens of goats chow down in Idaho neighborhood

About 100 escaped goats munched on manicured lawns in Idaho's capital city on Friday morning before being rounded up and hauled away. | Ruth Brown/Idaho Statesman via AP

BOISE, Idaho — About 100 escaped goats munched on manicured lawns in Idaho’s capital city before being rounded up and hauled away Friday morning.

Multiple news outlets captured the goats calmly eating grass and shrubs in a Boise neighborhood before a trailer arrived amid applause from neighborhood residents.

The goats had been corralled near a local retention pond to eat weeds and other overgrowth, but — perhaps noticing the grass was greener next door — broke through a wooden fence to roam the neighborhood.

Kim and Matt Gabica own the animals as part of their business called We Rent Goats. They gathered the docile herd and said all 118 of the goats were accounted for.

Goats are sometimes let loose in the nearby Boise foothills to eat wild plants and reduce wildfire threats.