CPS high school acceptance letters released Friday: What you need to know

Months of excitement and anxiety for thousands of Chicago Public Schools families will come to a head Friday evening with the release of high school application results.

Students and parents alike are likely to be glued to computer screens starting at 5 p.m. as the first round of acceptances are posted to GoCPS online accounts through midnight.

Results will be released electronically for all incoming high school students, even if they submitted paper applications. The district opened GoCPS accounts for those paper-and-pen applicants.

The advocacy group Raise Your Hand said it was waiting to see how well the GoCPS system works out this year. In years past, students had to wait for letters to be sent through the mail, resulting in an even more agonizing wait.

“We are still paying close attention to how this newish #GoCPS system plays out & what the impact is on students and schools,” the group tweeted. “We all know that the CPS HS choice system can be very stressful for students & families, & that an equitable system means students shouldn’t have to rely on lotteries and tests to get in for the best resources.”

Families have until 11:59 p.m. on April 12 to accept or decline offers. Offers will be automatically forfeited if no action is taken.

High school waitlists open April 17.

CPS has posted answers to common questions on the system, and the process for students who want to be reconsidered here:

Elementary school acceptance offers will be posted on April 22.

Families with questions or issues are advised to contact the district at (773) 553-2060 or gocps@cps.edu.

