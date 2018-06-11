Woman, 23, remembered as ‘caring friend, sister’ after fatal Humboldt Park crash

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for memorial and funeral services for a 23-year-old woman who was killed in a crash last week near Humboldt Park.

Anudari “Anna” Bayaraa was killed when the driver of a Toyota Avalon crossed the center line just before 4 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of North Humboldt and collided head-on with a Toyota Camry she was a passenger in, according to authorities.

Chicago Police said the drivers of both vehicles were facing charges of driving under the influence.

Bayaraa was remembered as a “caring friend, sister, and daughter,” who was “intelligent, beautiful, and loved by more people than she’ll ever know,” according to the post.

As of Monday morning, the fundraising page set up for Bayaraa had raised more than $21,700 toward a goal of $25,000.