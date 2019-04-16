Authorities evacuate Gold Coast bus for suspicious bag

A suspicious package left on a public bus Tuesday was actually somebody’s forgotten suitcase.

A bus driver of the Chicago Transit Authority noticed the bag about 4:30 p.m. and called in the fire and police departments to investigate, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Emergency responders showed up to Clark and Oak streets and evacuated the bus, the fire department said.

While they were inspecting the package, the owner of the suitcase called the CTA’s lost and found to report the missing bag, according to a CTA spokesman.

Upon receiving that information, fire crews deemed the package safe and called off their investigation, the spokesman said.