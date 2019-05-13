Woman reported missing from Far South Side

A woman has been reported missing from Roseland on the Far South Side.

Goldie Allen was last seen April 29 in the area near Roseland Community Hospital in the first block of West 111th Street, Chicago police said.

She was wearing a dark coat, blue jeans, red t-shirt and carrying a black purse, police said.

Allen, who is 5-foot-10, has depression and anxiety, police said.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call Area South SVU detectives at 312-747-8274.