Sorry Chicago, you can’t use Google’s selfie app to find your fine-art lookalike

Google's app to find your fine-art twin is not available to users in Illinois or Texas. | Screengrab

Google’s Arts & Culture app has been available since 2016 but it didn’t zoom to the No. 1 spot on the app charts until it released the new “Is your portrait in a museum” feature, in which you upload a selfie and Google scans its curated archives of gallery and museum collections to match your face with a classic work of art.

