Google tipped off authorities to Aurora man’s child pornography: police

A man from west suburban Aurora has been charged for a second time with possessing child pornography after Google tipped off authorities to his online activity.

Harry Joslin, 32, was arrested Friday and charged with six counts of various child pornography possession charges, including a count of violating his status as a registered sex offender, according to Aurora police. The arrest concluded a months-long investigation into Joslin.

Officers began looking into Joslin’s online activity Feb. 14 when Google told them he possessed child pornography, police said. Investigators obtained search warrants to help detail his online actions, including Joslin’s communication on social media, email and his cellphone.

Authorities found that Joslin maintained several online accounts not listed in the Sex Offender Registry, as was required by law, police said. He used the accounts to communicate with people he believed were under 18 years old.

In 2014, Joslin was charged with 10 counts of having child pornography, according to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. He pled guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Joslin was being held Sunday at Kane County Jail, where his bond was set to $100,000, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. His next court date is May 11.