Google to expand offices in Chicago

Google announced it will expand or open 14 offices, including its Chicago location. | AP file photo

Google said Friday it’s expanding in Chicago.

That’s part of a broader strategy that involves opening or expanding offices and data centers in 14 states, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced in a blog post.

“In these locations, there will be jobs for thousands of people in a variety of roles — engineering, operations, sales and more,” Pichai wrote.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel called the move “a vote of confidence in our city’s future and a testament to our position as a thriving hub for talent and innovation.”

Gov. Bruce Rauner welcomed the news on Twitter.

.@Google just announced it will expand its Chicago office. Good news. More jobs. More tech industry growth. More chances for STEM graduates to start careers here. #IllinoisProud #GrowWithGoogle https://t.co/Eqa6itNZIK — Bruce Rauner (@GovRauner) February 16, 2018

Google currently employs about 800 people at its Fulton Market offices in the West Loop, mostly in sales.