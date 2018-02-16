Google said Friday it’s expanding in Chicago.
That’s part of a broader strategy that involves opening or expanding offices and data centers in 14 states, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced in a blog post.
“In these locations, there will be jobs for thousands of people in a variety of roles — engineering, operations, sales and more,” Pichai wrote.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel called the move “a vote of confidence in our city’s future and a testament to our position as a thriving hub for talent and innovation.”
Gov. Bruce Rauner welcomed the news on Twitter.
Google currently employs about 800 people at its Fulton Market offices in the West Loop, mostly in sales.