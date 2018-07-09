Authorities ID slain woman who was found near Goose Island with bag over head

Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead with a bag over her head Thursday morning near Goose Island on the Near North Side.

Kimberly Duncan, 54, was found “unresponsive with a bag around her head” at 6:33 a.m. outdoors in the 800 block of West Evergreen, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. She lived in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

An autopsy Friday found Duncan died of multiple injuries in an assault and her death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Area North detectives were investigating.