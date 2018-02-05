GOP Gov. Rauner condemns Republican Illinois candidate who is a Holocaust denier

Arthur Jones is the only Republican candidate on the primary ballot for the 3rd Congressional District. | Marcus DiPaola/Sun-Times

WASHINGTON – GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner on Monday condemned Republican Arthur Jones, poised to be nominated for a Chicago area House seat, in the wake of a Sun-Times report that Jones is a Holocaust denier, anti-Semite and white supremacist.

“There is no room for Neo Nazis in American politics. I condemn this man in the strongest possible terms,” Rauner said in a statement.

Jones has been an unsuccessful candidate in a variety of offices for years, including this third congressional district seat.

The difference this time is that Jones is running unopposed, which means he will become the Republican party nominee in the primary March 20. The deadline has passed for a contender to qualify to be on the ballot.

Tim Schneider, chairman of the Rauner-allied Illinois Republican Party, said in a statement to the Sun-Times, “The Illinois Republican Party and our country have no place for Nazis like Arthur Jones. We strongly oppose his racist views and his candidacy for any public office, including the 3rd Congressional District.”

Republican governor hopeful Jeanne Ives, who is challenging Rauner in the Republican primary vowed Sunday to return a financial contribution after a campaign staffer retweeted a supportive message from a Twitter account that also contains Nazi propaganda.

Ives’ campaign removed the message Sunday from her Twitter feed. Later, it tweeted: “We had a staffer re-tweet this message without realizing who this individual was. It has been removed. We repudiate him. Disavow any endorsement and are returning any contribution.”