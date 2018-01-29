GOP mega donor Uihlein makes beeline to Rauner rival Ives

Left to right: Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2017. | Santiago Covarrubias/For the Sun-Times; state Rep. Jeanne Ives in January. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times.; Richard Uihlein. 2007 File Photo.

He’s one of the most influential political money men in Illinois, and now Lake Forest businessman Richard Uihlein has decided to shift his money and influence from Gov. Bruce Rauner to the governor’s conservative primary challenger.

The business magnate and mega Republican donor pumped $500,000 into the campaign of state Rep. Jeanne Ives, who is challenging Rauner in the Republican primary.

Uihlein wrote the check for the Wheaton conservative on Jan. 24. About a week earlier, he gave $3 million to the Liberty Principles PAC, run by Dan Proft, a former Rauner alley-turned critic.

The donation marks a shift for the Lake Forest businessman, who over the years has contributed more than $2.6 million to Rauner. But he has given the governor nothing since late 2014.

Ives can use the cash. She had just $404,028.89 cash on hand at the end of last year. Rauner had $55,642,670.81. The $500,000 is the largest single contribution she has reported so far in her gubernatorial campaign.

But the Uihlein cash does not come without some baggage.

Uihlein was the top donor to a political action committee that paid for ads in support of failed Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore last year. Moore lost the solidly Republican Senate seat to Democrat Doug Jones after allegations surfaced that that Moore sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl when he was in his 30s, and four other women alleged sexual misconduct while they were underage.

Uihlein — a free-markets, small government crusader — is the co-founder, with his wife, of Uline Corp., which distributes about 30,000 products such as bags, bubble wrap, bar-code labels and boxes.