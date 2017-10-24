Retiring GOP senator blisters Trump White House: ‘I say enough’

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) speaks to reporters about President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, on Capitol Hill May 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. File Photo (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake announced Tuesday that he will not run for re-election in 2018, delivering a blistering attack on the Trump Administration for “reckless, outrageous and undignified behavior.”

Flake did not name President Donald Trump but said “such talk emanates from the top of our government.”

In a stunning speech from the Senate floor Flake bemoaned the ‘flagrant disregard of truth and decency’ in politics, saying “heaven help us.”

He said the “impulse to threaten and scapegoat” could turn the Republican Party and the entire nation into ‘fearful, backward-looking people’

“I rise today to say enough,” Flake said.

In a challenge to fellow Republicans, Flake asked his colleagues whether they would accept such behavior from a Democratic administration.

“Of course we wouldn’t,” he said.

Flake, who has criticized the path that the Republican Party has taken under Trump, also told The Arizona Republic in advance of a Tuesday announcement, that “there may not be a place for a Republican like me” in the current GOP.

Flake’s poll numbers had fallen after tangling with Trump. He had a tea party primary challenger in Kelli Ward, whom Trump has praised.