Gov. Bruce Rauner adds new title: grandfather

Bruce Rauner and his wife Diana prepare to vote at the Sacred Heart Center in Winnetka on Election Day in 2014. File Photo. | Al Podgorski / Sun-Times Media

He’s been a paperboy, venture capitalist, and a governor. But this week Bruce Rauner can call himself a first-time grandfather.

The governor’s office on Thursday confirmed Rauner welcomed his first grandchild, a girl, this week. His office, however, declined further details, including the baby’s name or which of his children delivered the baby.

“Grandpa Bruce Rauner is delighted to have welcomed his first grandchild, a baby girl, this week. We’re respecting the baby’s privacy –and that of her parents — today,” Rauner spokeswoman Rachel Bold said in a statement.

Last week Rauner told reporters he was “kinda sort bustin’ at the buttons” about the impending delivery.

“I wasn’t gonna talk about that,” Rauner said in Springfield last week, while also declining to answer whether it was a boy or girl.

Rauner, 61, has four daughters and two sons. His office declined to specify where the baby was born.

Rauner has taken several days out of the public spotlight to be with his family for the birth.

Rauner tweeted the announcement on Thursday morning.