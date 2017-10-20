Gov. Bruce Rauner denies he made request to keep legal battle secret

Despite lawyers asserting in court that Gov. Bruce Rauner is trying to keep a lawsuit filed by a former business partner sealed, the governor on Friday denied that he’s fighting to keep the information under wraps.

The suit against Rauner — who ran a private equity firm before becoming governor — was filed Oct. 5. by Harreld “Kip” Kirkpatrick III and the Kirkpatrick Capital Partners Fund, according to Cook County Circuit Court records.

Speaking to reporters at the Illinois Association of Hispanic State Employees conference Friday morning, the governor was asked why he’s fighting to keep the case sealed.

“I’m not,” Rauner said. “To be clear, all my investments are in a trust that I don’t control. I did that when I became governor. I can’t comment on any business disputes. That gets settled in its own process.”

When asked whether the dispute involved any investments in his “blind trust,” Rauner said he didn’t know.

“I can’t even tell you,” Rauner said. “I don’t really have much to do with that.”

During a status hearing on Thursday at the Daley Center, Kirkpatrick’s attorney Bill O’Neil told Cook County Judge David Atkins that Rauner is seeking to keep the case under wraps but O’Neil wants the case made public.

“We believe it should be unsealed. They believe it should be sealed,” O’Neil told the judge.

Kirkpatrick — who ran for state treasurer as a Democrat in 2009 — is a former Northwestern University basketball star and co-CEO of the Vistria Group, a private-equity firm in Chicago. He said the lawsuit was filed as a “result of a dispute with a former partner” — namely Rauner, according to a memo that Kirkpatrick sent to Vistria employees.

The complaint against Rauner and three exhibits filed in the matter all remain under seal at the Daley Center.

In the memo, Kirkpatrick also told his employees all documents in the case were hidden from public view because that’s how Rauner wants it.

“Gov. Rauner has requested that the details of this lawsuit be sealed, so I am unable to provide you with additional information at this time,” Kirkpatrick said in the memo sent on the same day the suit was filed.

“In consultation with our legal counsel, we do not believe the lawsuit should be sealed and we are hopeful that a judge will deny Gov. Rauner’s attempt to keep it from public view,” Kirkpatrick added.

Dan Webb, a former U.S. attorney with the law firm of Winston & Strawn LLP, is representing Kirkpatrick, according to court records. Rauner’s lawyers are from the Barlit Beck Herman Palenchar & Scott LLP firm.

In Kirkpatrick’s memo to his employees, which the Chicago Sun-Times obtained, he said the dispute with Rauner had been brewing since long before he sued the governor.

“We have spent months trying to avoid this action but must do what is in the best interests of all stakeholders involved,” Kirkpatrick wrote.

Kirkpatrick told his employees that the legal fight with Rauner stemmed from an unspecified “prior endeavor” before he helped form the Vistria Group, and that the Vistria Group “is in no way associated with this litigation.”

Rauner disclosed a “partnership interest” in Kirkpatrick Partners Capital Fund I LP in the statement of financial interests for 2016 that he filed with the Illinois secretary of state in April.

This business venture was formed in June 2011 in Delaware, public records show.

Rauner attorney Joe Smith plans to oppose the unsealing while also filing a motion to dismiss the case. Smith plans to file both by Oct. 26. The plaintiff plans to respond to those requests by Nov. 9. Lawyers will meet on Dec. 13, without the judge, to discuss the case.

Before taking office, Rauner and first lady Diana Rauner granted Roundtable Investment Partners exclusive power of attorney, giving the company control of every investment, including the buying and selling of assets. The governor’s office then said all communications would be directed to an adviser and not to the Rauners, under the new procedures in place. All gains from investments that have Illinois state contracts would be donated to charity.

But it is not truly a “blind trust,” with the governor’s office in 2015 asserting that he wouldn’t be able to establish a traditional “blind trust” and still annually list investments in companies that are doing business with the state.

“This is the strongest possible structure that both establishes blind-trust procedures and allows Bruce and Diana to fully comply with the state’s economic disclosure laws moving forward,” former Rauner spokesman Mike Schrimp said in 2015.

Rauner in 2012 stepped down from his role as chairman of Chicago based private equity firm GTCR, of which he was an early partner, then created the small firm R8 Capital Partners, which invested in smaller Illinois companies. Rauner has said he quit GTCR because it invested on behalf of state and local pension funds and he wanted to focus on civic efforts.