Gov. Pritzker unveils proposed graduated income tax rates, Republicans balk

After more than a year of dodging specifics on the campaign trail, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday unveiled proposed tax rates under a graduated income tax structure, which he’s touted as an essential fix for the state’s dire finances.

Under his plan, those making more than $250,000 would see a jump to 7.75 percent, for single and joint filers.

Pritzker has said he wants a progressive income tax approved before the Illinois General Assembly adjourns in May. And he has the support of Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan and Illinois Senate President John Cullerton. Should it pass, it would set a start button on a lengthy public campaign leading up to a November 2020 referendum seeking the required change to the state constitution.

And like clockwork, the unveiling of proposed rates prompted a war with Republican lawmakers and business groups.

The governor’s office on Thursday released a spreadsheet about the proposed rates, claiming it would provide tax relief for 97 percent of Illinois families, or those who make $250,000 or less. Those making up to $10,000 would pay a 4.75 percent rate; those making $10,0001 to $100,000 would pay a 4.90 percent rate; those making $100,001 to $250,000 would be taxed 4.95 percent; those making $250,001 to $500,000 would be taxed 7.75 percent; those making $500,001 to $1 million would be taxed 7.85 percent and those over $1 million would be taxed 7.95 percent.

The proposal also includes a 20 percent increase in the current property tax credit from $500 million to $600 million. It also includes a $100 per child Child Tax Credit for single filers under $80,000 and joint filers under $100,000.

Pritzker’s office framed the tax change to a way to generate $3.4 billion in additional revenue, while noting that 33 other states have enacted a graduated income tax structure.

Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin said in a statement that his caucus “stands united in opposition to a $3.4 billion tax increase on Illinois families and businesses.”

And other Republican lawmakers echoed Durkin’s stance, including State Rep. David McSweeney, R-Barrington Hills.

“The $3.4 billion tax hike would be the first to many tax hikes that would kill jobs and hurt Illinois families!” McSweeney tweeted. “Do you really trust Illinois politicians to set ‘fair’ taxes rates?”

Ideas Illinois, a dark-money group led by former Illinois Manufacturers’ Association head Greg Baise, called the plan a “massive jobs tax on Illinois families.”

“We can’t trust Springfield politicians — the same people who in the last eight years have raised taxes twice — with a blank check,” Baise said. “Today’s proposal is just a massive jobs tax on Illinois families and will destroy the Illinois economy and further accelerate people fleeing the state.”

Pritzker plans to delve into more specifics at a 2 p.m. press conference in Springfield.