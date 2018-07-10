Rauner urges approval of ‘well-qualified’ Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court

Gov. Bruce Rauner, left, speaks outside the Supreme Court after the court rules in a setback for organized labor last month. (AP File Photo/Andrew Harnik); Judge Brett Kavanaugh, right, poses for photographs before a meeting in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner on Tuesday said he supports the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh — a politically connected conservative judge — for the Supreme Court.

But Rauner, who is facing an onslaught of Democratic pressure in light of the pick, said his signing of House Bill 40 last year will protect the reproductive rights of women in Illinois — even if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

“I support the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh. I believe he is highly experienced, well-qualified for the position, and I hope that his nomination is voted on and approved expeditiously,” Rauner told reporters in Schaumburg after touring Amada America, Inc.

Rauner, too, accused Democrats of “trying to play politics with this issue.”

“I want to make clear that I signed legislation here in the state of Illinois so that women’s reproductive rights are protected regardless of what happens at the federal level,” the governor said.