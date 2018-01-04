Gov. Rauner staying at Quincy veterans home under fire for Legionnaires’ disease

Gov. Bruce Rauner on Wednesday night checked himself into the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy — and plans to stay there for several nights as a show of support for the home whose management came under fire amid outbreaks of Legionnaires’ disease.

The governor’s office on Thursday confirmed the stay.

“He plans to spend several days there with the residents and staff,” Rauner spokeswoman Rachel Bold said. “He wants to gain a more thorough understanding of the clinical, water-treatment and residential operations of the home.”

“I believe he arrived around 9:3o p.m or 10 p.m.,” State Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, said on Thursday morning, noting his plan is to spend several nights there.

“Obviously the word is getting out with the residents and staff,” Tracy said.

The governor, she said, “wanted to show his support for the veteran’s home and for the safety of the residents.”

Rauner has not had a public event since Dec. 20.

The home is the site where 13 residents have died from Legionnaires’ disease since July 2015. And the issue has become campaign fodder for Rauner’s many gubernatorial opponents.

It is not an uncommon response. In 1981, Chicago Mayor Jane Byrne moved into a Cabrini-Green apartment as she faced a bevy of criticism over her administration’s policy toward public housing. Byrne spent three weeks there — and not without controversy. During an Easter celebration on her last day there, she faced hundreds of protesters. “We need jobs, not eggs,” some protesters chanted.

The Legionnaires’ outbreaks were highlighted in a WBEZ report last month. WBEZ reported at least 53 staff and residents were sickened and 12 residents died from an outbreak in 2015; five residents tested positive in 2016, and a Korean War veteran died last fall. In addition, 11 families are suing the state for negligence.

The disease is a severe form of pneumonia and is caused by a bacterium known as Legionella. The bacteria can multiply in water systems, with most outbreaks happening in large buildings. Older people, smokers and people with weakened immune systems are especially susceptible to the disease, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Rauner toured the Quincy facility in 2016 and said the state would carefully monitor the home’s water for bacteria.