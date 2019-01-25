Trump, Congressional leaders reach short-term deal to reopen the government

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Jan 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump says he’ll sign legislation shortly to reopen shuttered government departments for three weeks — until Feb. 15.

Trump’s action would end what has become a record, 35-day partial shutdown, and vowed that all federal employees will receive back pay “very quickly.”

Some 800,000 federal workers have had to work without pay or have been kept from doing their jobs as Trump and congressional Democrats were locked in a stalemate over the billions of dollars that Trump has demanded to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Trump spoke at the White House on Friday as intensifying delays at some of the nation’s busiest airports and widespread disruptions brought new urgency to efforts to break the impasse.

President Donald Trump said Friday that he and congressional leaders had reached a deal to temporarily reopen the government after the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

Trump asserted Friday that he had received bipartisan agreement that “barriers, fencing, walls, whatever you want to call it, will be an important part of the solution” to securing the nation’s borders.

“It’s just common sense: walls work,” Trump said.

More to come.