Passport services unaffected during shutdown

Passport processing will not be affected by the partial government shutdown. | AP file photo

Travelers take note.

The government shut down will not affect your ability to get a passport.

Passport services at the State Department and United States Post Offices will continue to be offered — a fact that federal authorities wanted to reiterate this week.

In Chicago, passport services are available at 33 post offices, according to Postal Service spokesman Tim Norman.

Passport processing times remain four to six weeks for routine service and two to three weeks for expedited service, he said.

The State Department said if passport processing is ultimately effected, an update will be provided <a href="online.