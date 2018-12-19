Graffiti threatening school violence found inside Lane Tech bathroom stall

A threatening message was found Tuesday night inside a bathroom stall at Lane Tech High School, prompting Chicago police and Chicago Public Schools to respond to yet another incident of a school violence threat this week.

About 9 p.m., Lane Tech administrators reported to cops that they discovered graffiti alluding to school violence that would potentially take place on Thursday, according to Chicago police. The message also directed abuse toward “security” staff.

It was at least the third threat against a CPS school in recent weeks and the second within the past 24 hours. Tuesday afternoon, Lincoln Park High School was briefly placed on lockdown after someone called in a bomb threat. Another bathroom-stall threat was found inside Whitney Young Magnet High School on Nov. 30.

Classes would remain in session at Lane Tech, 2501 W. Addison St., amid an ongoing police investigation, according to a statement from CPS spokeswoman Emily Bolton. The school will see increased police presence this week, and students will have to pass through metal detectors, among other restrictions.

“We take all threats very seriously,” the school said in an email to parents. “Safety is a collective responsibility, and it is everyone’s responsibility to immediately say something to school personnel when they see something that is not appropriate.”