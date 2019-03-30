2 Grand Canyon deaths confirmed; at least one person fell while snapping photos

The death of a tourist from Hong Kong at Grand Canyon West on Thursday was the second fatality this week confirmed at the canyon, officials said.

The National Park Service confirmed a second person died at Grand Canyon National Park on Tuesday.

A park spokesperson said a body was found in a wooded area south of Grand Canyon Village away from the rim. Authorities were working to identify the person, who is believed to be a foreign national, The Associated Press reported Thursday.

“The NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are conducting an investigation,” NPS said in a news release.

Park spokeswoman Vanessa Ceja-Cervantes said the cause of death is unclear. The incident was called in at about 6:30 p.m.

On Thursday, the international tourist died after falling hundreds of feet into the Grand Canyon while trying to take photos, officials said. The man was part of a group taking photos very close to the rim at Grand Canyon West, which is outside of Grand Canyon National Park on the Hualapai Indian Reservation.

