2 Grand Canyon deaths confirmed; at least one person fell while snapping photos
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
The death of a tourist from Hong Kong at Grand Canyon West on Thursday was the second fatality this week confirmed at the canyon, officials said.
The National Park Service confirmed a second person died at Grand Canyon National Park on Tuesday.
A park spokesperson said a body was found in a wooded area south of Grand Canyon Village away from the rim. Authorities were working to identify the person, who is believed to be a foreign national, The Associated Press reported Thursday.
“The NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are conducting an investigation,” NPS said in a news release.
Park spokeswoman Vanessa Ceja-Cervantes said the cause of death is unclear. The incident was called in at about 6:30 p.m.
On Thursday, the international tourist died after falling hundreds of feet into the Grand Canyon while trying to take photos, officials said. The man was part of a group taking photos very close to the rim at Grand Canyon West, which is outside of Grand Canyon National Park on the Hualapai Indian Reservation.
Read more at usatoday.com.