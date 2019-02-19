Man shot after giving property to robber in Grand Crossing

A man was shot during a robbery Tuesday morning in the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The 20-year-old told investigators he was approached by someone he knew at 4:50 a.m. in the 1400 block of East 68th Street, Chicago police said. The person took out a gun and demanded the man’s property, police said.

After handing it over, he went to a vehicle and began to drive off, police said. The robber then opened fire and struck the man in his back.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said. No one was in custody Tuesday morning.