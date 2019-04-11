Man wounded in Grand Crossing drive-by attack

A man was wounded in a shooting Thursday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The 20-year-old was walking at 9:10 p.m. when someone in a white car drove by and fired shots, Chicago police said.

Paramedics showed up to the 7400 block of South Dorchester and took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

He was treated for a gunshot wound in each of his legs, police said. His condition had stabilized.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

