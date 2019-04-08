Target of shooting fires back, wounds teen in Grand Crossing

A teenage gunman was wounded after his target fired back in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

The 17-year-old boy was walking Monday evening in the 1500 block of East 73rd Place when fired shots at someone, Chicago police said.

About 5:50 p.m., his target fired shots back and struck the teen in the arm, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. No one has been arrested.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.