Grayslake man charged after 200 pot plants found growing in Elburn warehouse

About 200 cannabis plants were found in a warehouse Tuesday in west suburban Elburn. | Kane County Sheriff's Office

A Grayslake man is facing multiple felony charges after authorities found a marijuana growing operation Tuesday at a warehouse in west suburban Elburn.

About noon, a deputy approached 36-year-old Maskin Gokhman in front of a warehouse at 250 W. Nebraska St. that was being monitored for suspicious activity, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Gokhman was found to be wanted on two arrest warrants and was taken into custody, authorities said. About a half-pound of marijuana was found inside his vehicle and a search warrant was issued for the warehouse.

Inside, authorities found more than 200 cannabis plants at various stages of production, the sheriff’s office said. About 68 pounds of harvested marijuana — worth an estimated $150,000 — was also seized.

Gokhman was charged with multiple felonies, including manufacture or delivery of more than 5,000 grams of marijuana, possession of more than 5,000 grams of marijuana and production or possession of more than 200 cannabis plants, the sheriff’s office said.

He was ordered held in lieu of posting $100,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.