Felon charged with owning 15 guns after changing name

Grayson Ludovicus is charged with possessing more than a dozen firearms after changing his name and lying about prior felony convictions on a FOID application. | Lake County sheriff's office

A north suburban man has been charged with falsifying his FOID application and illegally possessing more than a dozen guns in Lincolnwood and Ingleside.

Grayson D. Ludovicus, 42, is charged with 15 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of falsifying a FOID card application, all felonies, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

He was previously convicted of weapons and drug charges under the name Daniel Borke but legally changed his name to Grayson Ludovicus in 2015, the sheriff’s office said. He then applied for a FOID card under the new identity in 2016 and answered “no” on the part of the application that asked if he’d ever been convicted of a felony. The application was approved.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for him on March 8 for the charge of falsifying his FOID application and attempted to serve the warrant Tuesday at his Lincolnwood home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Grayson Ludovicus and his wife, Kristen Ludovicus, hid inside the home when officers arrived, the sheriff’s office said. Kristen Ludovicus spoke to Lake County Gang Task Force detectives through a video doorbell and told them her husband wasn’t home.

Officers forced entry to the home and found the couple inside, according to the sheriff’s office. They found five guns and “thousands of rounds of ammunition” unsecured in the home near a play area for the couple’s children.

The couple was taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office. They were each charged with a felony count of obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor count of endangering the life of a child.

Further investigation revealed that Grayson Ludovicus had recently moved 10 more firearms to a relative’s home in Ingleside. Detectives went to that home and also seized those weapons.

Grayson Ludovicus is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $250,000 bond and his next court date is April 4, the sheriff’s office said. Kristen Ludovicus’ bond was set at $10,000 and her next court date is March 21.