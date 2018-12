Cops seek Green Line armed robber

Police released a video frame of a suspected arm robber at the Green Line Roosevelt Station on Dec. 12, 2018. | Chicago police

Police released photos of a suspect who allegedly robbed someone earlier this month at a South Loop Green Line station.

The robbery happened about 3:45 p.m. Dec. 12 on the station platform at 22 E. Roosevelt Rd., according to Chicago police.

The man approached someone, indicated he had a handgun and then stole their cellphone, police said.

The photos released Sunday show a man in a gray hood and brown jacket.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.