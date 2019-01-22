2 charged with using toy gun in Green Line attempted robbery

Two men are accused of attempting to rob a woman with a toy gun on a Green Line L train.

Rakara Reed, 20 and Kahari Williams, 22, were each charged with a felony count of aggravated attempted robbery following a Sunday incident in the West Side Austin neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The men allegedly attempted to rob a 41-year-old woman at 10:45 p.m. on a train near the Laramie Green Line station, police said. One of them allegedly pointed a replica handgun at the woman and demanded her belongings.

They struggled with the woman but were unable to rob her, a police source said.

They fled on foot and were arrested a few blocks away in the 300 block of North Long, police said. Witnesses from the train identified the two, and the replica gun was recovered, police said. The woman refused medical attention.

Reed and Williams, who both live on the same block on the Near North Side, were due in court on Tuesday, police said.