Woman fatally struck by CTA train at Clinton; Green, Pink line service disrupted

CTA Green and Pink Line service was disrupted after a woman was fatally struck by a train Thursday afternoon in the West Loop.

Power to the tracks was shut off in both directions after a Green Line train “made contact” with a person about 12:45 p.m. at the Clinton station, 540 W. Lake St., according to a Chicago Transit Authority spokeswoman.

Chicago Fire Department crews are at the scene working to remove a person who is trapped under a train, according to Fire Media Affairs Director Larry Langford.

Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

Green Line service has been suspended between California and the Loop, the CTA said. Service between Ashland/63rd or Cottage Grove and the Loop is still operating, but trains are being rerouted along the Orange Line tracks in the Loop.

Pink Line service is suspended between Polk and the Loop, according to the CTA. Pink Line trains are operating between 54th/Cermak and Polk before continuing to the Racine Blue Line station.

