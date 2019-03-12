Green, Pink Line trains delayed by debris on tracks in West Town
Service was delayed Tuesday morning on the CTA’s Green and Pink Lines because of debris on the tracks near the Ashland/Lake station in the West Town neighborhood.
Pink and Green Line trains were halted about 8:30 a.m. near the station, 1601 W. Lake St., because of debris on the tracks, according to service alerts from the Chicago Transit Authority.
A CTA spokesman said the debris was removed from the tracks and trains were operating again with residual delays shortly after 9 a.m.
It was not immediately clear what the debris was.