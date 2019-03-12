Our Pledge To You

03/12/2019, 09:21am

Green, Pink Line trains delayed by debris on tracks in West Town

CTA Ashland Green and Pink Line station. | Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
Service was delayed Tuesday morning on the CTA’s Green and Pink Lines because of debris on the tracks near the Ashland/Lake station in the West Town neighborhood.

Pink and Green Line trains were halted about 8:30 a.m. near the station, 1601 W. Lake St., because of debris on the tracks, according to service alerts from the Chicago Transit Authority.

A CTA spokesman said the debris was removed from the tracks and trains were operating again with residual delays shortly after 9 a.m.

It was not immediately clear what the debris was.

