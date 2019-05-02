Joliet police seek person of interest in fatal Denny’s parking lot shooting

Video frames show a person of interest in a Joliet homicide in a Dennys parking lot. | Joliet police

Joliet police have released video of a person of interest in a fatal shooting outside a restaurant in the southwest suburbs.

The video shows a woman, between 18 and 30 years old, inside a lobby of a Denny’s shortly before the shooting in the restaurant’s parking lot at 2531 Plainfield Road, Joliet police said.

Officers responded about 10 p.m. Tuesday for an unresponsive person and found 36-year-old Gregory G. Brown Jr. with a single gunshot wound, Joliet police and the Will County coroner’s office said.

First responders attempted to revive Brown Jr., of Crest Hill, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Police did not say how the woman in the video was connected to the fatal shooting.

Joliet police are investigating the homicide. No arrests have been reported.

Anyone with tips is asked to call the Joliet Police Department Detective Jose Martinez at 815-724-3020 ext. 3383. Anonymous tips can be made at the Will County Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-323-6734 or https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/.