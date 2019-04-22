Man fatally shot during argument over drugs in Gresham: police
A man was shot and killed Monday in Gresham on the South Side, according to police.
The 18-year-old was arguing about marijuana when someone pulled out a gun and fired several shots, Chicago police said.
He was struck once in the back at 4:10 p.m., according to police.
Paramedics showed up to the home and took him to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.
Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. No arrests have been made.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.