Gresham sees 4 separate shootings within 8 hours; 2 men killed

Chicago police investigate a person shot Tuesday morning in the 8200 block of South Loomis in the South Side Gresham neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Five people were shot in four separate shootings Monday and early Tuesday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The bloodshed began about 4:30 p.m. Monday when a man was shot to death in the neighborhood.

James Jackson, 28, was standing outside in the 7700 block of South Sangamon when someone jumped out of a dark-colored SUV and fired several shots in his direction, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The man was struck several times in his body was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died at 5:08 p.m., police said.

The vehicle drove off north on Sangamon, police said.

Jackson lived in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, authorities said.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

A few hours later, a man from south suburban Harvey was killed in another drive-by shooting in the neighborhood.

Antonio L. Jones Jr., 22, got out of his parked vehicle after a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside got out and started shooting at 8:07 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Morgan, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, authorities said.

About 9:45 p.m., two men were wounded, one critically, in another neighborhood shooting.

The men were walking in the 1000 block of West 77th Street when they heard gunfire and realized they’d been struck, police said.

An 18-year-old man was shot in his head and groin, and a 28-year-old man was shot in his hip.

They were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where the younger man was in critical condition and the older man’s condition was stabilized, police said.

Early Tuesday, a man was wounded in another Gresham shooting.

The 30-year-old was getting out of his vehicle when a green car drove by and someone inside fired shots about 12:50 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Loomis, according to police.

He was struck in the shoulder and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.