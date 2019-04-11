Person found shot to death in Gresham backyard: police

A person was found shot to death Thursday in Gresham on the South Side, police said.

The unidentified male was discovered in a backyard in the 7900 block of South Paulina Street, Chicago police said.

He had two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m. on the scene.

Police said the person remains a “John Doe” and that no witnesses have come forward.

Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.