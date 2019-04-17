Man injured in Gresham shooting

A man was shot in the leg Wednesday in Gresham on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was on a sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Normal Avenue about 5:25 p.m. when someone in a vehicle drove up alongside and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

A man was wounded in a shooting on April 12 a few blocks away.

