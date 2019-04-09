Boy, 16, seriously wounded in Gresham shooting

A teenage boy was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday in Gresham on the South Side.

The 16-year-old was standing in the 8400 block of South Morgan Street when someone in a car fired shots, Chicago police said.

About 8:50 p.m., the boy was struck in the neck and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

