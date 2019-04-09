Boy, 16, seriously wounded in Gresham shooting
A teenage boy was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday in Gresham on the South Side.
The 16-year-old was standing in the 8400 block of South Morgan Street when someone in a car fired shots, Chicago police said.
About 8:50 p.m., the boy was struck in the neck and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.
Area South detectives are investigating.