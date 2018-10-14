2 wounded in Gresham shooting

Two men were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

They were standing among a group just after 3 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Ashland Avenue when shots rang out, Chicago police said.

One man, 27, was struck in his left calf and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The second man, 24, was hit in the groin and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Both of their conditions had stabilized.

No one was in custody early Sunday as Area South detectives investigated the shooting.