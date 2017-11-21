Group beats, robs man in South Loop

A man was beaten and robbed Monday night in the South Loop.

The 22-year-old was walking north about 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of South Michigan when four males walked up to him, according to Chicago Police.

One of the males grabbed the victim and took his wallet while the others hit and kicked him, police said. The suspects then ran away south on Michigan.

The man suffered minor injuries but declined medical treatment, police said.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning as Area Central detectives investigated.