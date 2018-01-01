Group of armed robbers hit businesses in Grand Central

A group of robbers hit two businesses last month in the Grand Central district.

In both incidents, a group of two to three people walked in with a weapon, announced a robbery and stole cash, according to Chicago Police.

The robberies happened at 2:02 p.m. on Dec. 11 in the 4100 block of West Belmont and about 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 19 in the 1500 block of North Cicero, police said.

The suspects were described as three black males between 17 and 20 years old, two of which are 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8 and the other about 6 feet tall, police said. All have slim builds.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.