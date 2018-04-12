Group of men robbing, attacking people in River North, Near North

Police are warning residents of a group of men committing strong arm robberies in River North and Near North.

In four incidents, a group of two to three males in their early 20s attacked people using physical force and stole their property, Chicago Police said.

The men then ran away or drove off in a waiting vehicle, police said.

The robberies occurred:

In the early morning on March 18 in the 100 block of West Kinzie Street;

In the early morning on March 24 in the 200 block of West Ontario Street;

In the late evening on March 25 in the first block of West Illinois Street;

In the early morning on March 30 in the 500 block of West Superior Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.