Group of teens use BB gun during Humboldt Park, Logan Square robberies

A group of teen boys used a BB gun to rob four people in three separate armed robberies last week in the Humboldt Park and Logan Square neighborhoods.

About 8:40 p.m. Friday, two teenagers on bicycles approached a female in the 1300 block of North Central Park and demanded her phone, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. After she gave the boys her phone, one of them shot her in her chest with a BB gun.

About 8:45 p.m. Saturday, four teenagers approached a male in the 1900 block of North Drake, pushed him to the ground and beat him up, police said. One of the teens shot the male in the head with a BB gun and then ran off without taking any of his belongings.

Ten minutes later, the same group of teens walked up to a male and female in the 1900 block of North St. Louis and demanded their property, police said. The boys stole their belongings and threatened to shoot the female.

The robbers were described as wearing hoodies and armed with a BB gun, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.