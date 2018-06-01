Group stole from Gold Coast store, pepper-sprayed security guard: cops

Images taken from surveillance show a group of people wanted by police in connection with a robbery Wednesday in the Gold Coast. | Chicago Police

Chicago Police are looking for a group of people accused of stealing from a Gold Coast store on Wednesday and pepper-spraying a security guard who confronted them.

The incident happened at 6:40 p.m. a store in the first block of East Walton, according to police.

Photos of the group were released Friday in an attempt to identity the offenders, police said. The group drove off in a black vehicle after the running away.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.