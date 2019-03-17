Group tries to prevent arrest during traffic stop on West Side

A group of people tried to prevent officers from making an arrest Sunday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The officers were attempting to arrest someone at 2:10 p.m. during a traffic stop in the 4700 block of Gladys Avenue when a group of other people in the vehicle tried to intervene, Chicago police said.

Those people left the area and were chased by officers who arrested them shortly after, police said.

About four people, including the original person officers were trying to arrest, were being questioned, police said.

Police said unrelated gunshots were fired in the area about the time of the traffic stop.

A police spokesperson could not confirm if the individuals in the traffic stop were armed, or why the original arrest was attempted.