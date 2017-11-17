Group wanted in Near North Side robberies, photos released by police

Police released surveillance photos Friday of a group of men suspected of committing several Near North Side robberies. | Chicago Police

Police released surveillance photos Friday of a group of men wanted in connection with a series of Near North Side robberies.

In each of the robberies, the group approached the victim, pushed or punched them and then took their property, Chicago Police said.

The most recent robbery happened at 1:14 a.m. Nov. 5 in the 200 block of West Huron Street, police said. Earlier robberies happened at 1:57 a.m. and again at 3:10 a.m. Nov. 4 in the fist blocks of West Delaware Place and Chestnut Street.

The group was described as 3-4 black men, between 20 and 25 years old, ranging from 5-foot-7 to 6-foot-2, and weighing between 175 and 180 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.