Police released surveillance photos Friday of a group of men wanted in connection with a series of Near North Side robberies.

A man wanted in connection with several Near North Side robberies. | Chicago Police

In each of the robberies, the group approached the victim, pushed or punched them and then took their property, Chicago Police said.

The most recent robbery happened at 1:14 a.m. Nov. 5 in the 200 block of West Huron Street, police said. Earlier robberies happened at 1:57 a.m. and again at 3:10 a.m. Nov. 4 in the fist blocks of West Delaware Place and Chestnut Street.

The group was described as 3-4 black men, between 20 and 25 years old, ranging from 5-foot-7 to 6-foot-2, and weighing between 175 and 180 pounds, police said.

Police released surveillance photos Friday of a group of men suspected of committing several Near North Side robberies. | Chicago Police

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.

 

 

 