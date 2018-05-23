Guilty verdict for shooter in Demario Bailey murder

After fewer than two hours of deliberations, Cook County jurors Wednesday returned a guilty verdict on all counts against the gunman in a botched robbery of 15-year-old Demario Bailey in 2014.

Tarik Brakes sat impassive beside his attorney as the clerk read off the string of guilty verdicts for first-degree murder, and for attempted robbery of Demario and his twin brother, Demacio, and for the robberies of two men under the same Englewood viaduct just minutes before the fatal shooting.

Seated in the courtroom gallery, Demario’s mother, Delores Bailey, sobbed, her shoulders heaving.

Two sets of jurors were seated for the three-day trial, one for Brakes and another for his two co-defendants, his brother Deafro Brakes and Carlos Johnson. The jury weighing the fates of Deafro Brakes and Johnson went into deliberations around 4 p.m. and had not returned a verdict.

Prosecutors said the Brakes brothers, Johnson and a fourth co-defendant, Isiah Penn, had set out to hold up pedestrians as they walked under a viaduct at 63rd and State streets. The four had held up two men in separate robberies just minutes apart, then encountered the Bailey twins as they walked to basketball practice, Assistant State’s Attorney Kimellen Chamberlain told jurors as she held up a portrait photo of the bespectacled Demario, beside a photograph of the teen’s face as he lay dead on the sidewalk beneath the viaduct.

“(Demario) became number 2014-1882, a statistic in Chicago,” said Chamberlain, referring to the case number assigned by the Medical Examiner’s Office. “Because that group was going to make money.”

Demario struggled with one of his attackers, then punched the assailant holding Demacio. Then Tarik Brakes pulled a gun and fired a single shot, striking Demario in the chest. Demacio, testifying in the first days of the trial, said he pulled off his jacket to staunch the bleeding while waiting for an ambulance, then watched as emergency crews tried unsuccessfully to revive his brother.

No physical evidence, including the murder weapon, was ever found, with prosecutors relying heavily on two eyewitnesses to prove their case: Demacio Bailey and Isiah Penn, who testified against his three co-defendants as part of a plea deal that will see him released as soon as 2024.