‘No questions asked’ gun buyback event set for Saturday

Gun owners looking to turn in a weapon and make some cash — no questions asked — have an opportunity to do so this Saturday.

Chicago police will be holding a gun buyback at St. John’s Police National Catholic Church in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Police will be offering $100 per gun, and $10 for BB guns, air guns and replicas, according to a statement from Chicago police.

The “Gun Turn-In” is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4555 S. Kedzie Ave.