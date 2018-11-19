Man charged with bringing gun to Soldier Field during Bears, Vikings game

A 57-year-old convicted felon is facing weapon charges after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to Sunday night’s Chicago Bears game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Security at Soldier Field was alerted about the weapon shortly before 7:30 p.m. when Levi Flemister walked through a metal detector at the stadium, Cook County prosecutors said.

Chicago police were called after Flemister handed over the .38-caliber revolver loaded with two live rounds.

Flemister was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and could also face a charge of being an armed habitual criminal, prosecutors said at a bond hearing Monday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

An assistant public defender said Flemister had taken someone else’s coat and did not realize the gun was in the pocket. Flemister likely would not have tried to walk through security if he was attempting to sneak the gun inside, the defense attorney said.

Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke questioned how Flemister did not feel the weight on the gun in his pocket when he put the coat on.

The assistant public defender responded by saying that the gun was a lightweight “derringer-style” revolver with only two rounds.

Flemister, a life-long resident of Cook County, is an honorably discharged Army veteran, the attorney added.

Prosecutors said Flemister is not allowed to possess the weapon because of his previous felony convictions for armed robbery and vehicular hijacking.

Those convictions were more than 15 years old, Flemister’s assistant public defender noted.

Lyke said he was particularly concerned about Flemister’s criminal history in light of the charge.

“What’s more disturbing to me is his background,” Lyke said in considering bail.

Lyke ultimately denied Flemister bail, but said his ruling could be reconsidered at the next hearing.