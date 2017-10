Gun store burglarized in Morris

Surveillance photo of the suspect who burglarized B&S Firearms early Tuesday in Morris. | Morris police

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who burglarized a gun store early Tuesday in far southwest suburban Morris.

Officers responded at 3:42 a.m. to a burglar alarm at B&S Firearms, 534 Bedford Road, according to Morris police.

The male suspect had forced his way into the business and “items were taken,” police said. Additional details were not released.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact police at (815) 942-2131.