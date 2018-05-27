Gunfire hits ambulance in Englewood

An ambulance was struck by a bullet early Sunday while paramedics treated a person in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 3:45 p.m., paramedics were called to the 6800 block of South Damen Avenue for a female seeking medical attention, Chicago Police said. The patient became combative during her treatment, police said, and began fighting the paramedics inside the ambulance.

A group of people gathered outside the ambulance and began banging on the windows and doors to get inside, police said. That’s when several shots were fired somewhere outside.

The paramedics drove away with the patient to 69th Street and Bell Avenue, before dropping her off at Holy Cross Hospital, police said. Charges against her were pending.

Officers arrived shortly after to a call of gunshots fired in the area, police said. They recovered shell casings and a vehicle related to the shooting.

A bullet hole was discovered in the ambulance, police said. Officers were conducting an investigation.